Pilgrims told to avoid Sabarimala darshan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 March 2020 19:10 IST

TDB will not block pilgrims reaching the temple

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Vasu has urged the public not to attend the monthly pujas scheduled to be held at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple from March 13 to 18.

Mr. Vasu told reporters here on Tuesday that the request to pilgrims to abstain themselves from the monthly pujas was made in view of the precautionary measures initiated by the government following the spread of COVID-19 cases. Pilgrims from all over the country reach the temple for the monthly pujas. The State Cabinet too had called upon the public to suspend festivals, marriages and other functions that would have mass gatherings.

The board would not physically block pilgrims reaching the temple for the monthly pujas, but Mr. Vasu exuded the confidence that Ayyappa devotees from different States who frequented the temple would cooperate with the board and the government to contain the spread of the virus. The pujas and other rituals will be held by the Melsanthi and other board staff residing at Sabarimala. No additional staff will be deputed to the temple.

Advertising

Advertising

The board urged the advisory committees of other temples under its ambit to cancel cultural programmes planned in connection with annual festivals and restrict it traditional rituals alone to avoid mass gathering.

The precautionary measures have been initiated in the current month and would be reviewed as per the changing circumstances. The temple would again be opened for festival on March 28 and would be closed on April 7, Mr. Vasu said.