Pilgrims to bear treatment cost

Sabarimala pilgrims from outside State without insurance will have to pay for medical expenses

The State Health Department has issued orders that Sabarimala pilgrims from outside Kerala, who are not enrolled in Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, will have to bear the expenses of their treatment in the event of their requiring treatment for COVID-19.

They will be provided treatment at government or private hospital of the individual’s choice on cost basis.

However, pilgrims from within Kerala can avail of free treatment for COVID-19 even if they are not enrolled in the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati or Ayushman Bharat (AB). They will be treated free of cost as per the prevailing policy and time-to-time government orders, in Government Hospitals or as Government-referred patients in any private hospital.

However, immediate medical care facilities shall be provided at the designated sites. The patient management shall be done appropriately as per the clinical assessment of the patients through private and government hospitals, the order says

In the case of other ailments, those pilgrims from both within and outside Kerala, who are not part of AB scheme and belonging to APL category, will have to bear the cost of treatment .