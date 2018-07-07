Pilgrims to be back home tomorrow

All the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims from Kerala who got stranded on the Nepal-China border early this week will be back home on Monday.

Thirty-four pilgrims arrived at Kathmandu on Saturday from Simikot. They will reach Kochi on Monday morning via Mumbai.

One of the 41 Keralites on a package tour from Kerala and the Gulf, who got stranded because of the bad weather in the Hilsa-Simikot sector, died of altitude sickness at Simikot.

The body of Leela Sethumadhavan Namboodiri of Wandoor in Malappuram district arrived home on Friday after post-mortem examination and other formalities at Kathmandu. The six Keralites from the Gulf who were part of the group too returned to Dubai earlier.

The Kerala group left on June 22 on a two-week pilgrimage of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar in the Tibetan region of China.

The group took the Kathmandu-Nepalgunj-Simikot-Hilsa route to the destination. On their return from Mansarovar, after reaching the Nepal side of the border, the weather turned nasty and hence could not be flown from Simikot to Nepalgunj, which is some 500 km away from Kathmandu, C. Narendran, managing director of Vivekananda Travels, who had accompanied the group, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Leela Sethumadhavan died of altitude sickness and was taken to Kathmandu by helicopter. Her husband and Mr. Narendran accompanied the body back home.

Mr. Narendran said the 41 pilgrims, most of who were in the 50-plus age group, had been well-prepared for the journey to the high-altitude destination in China. Of the 41, twenty were women, some of them single. They had gone through medical and fitness tests and had undertaken a 41-day yoga training. He said another batch of Mansarovar pilgrims would leave in early August. He noted that those visiting Mansarovar needed a visa issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.