Pilgrims throng Sabarimala on New Year eve

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on Sunday, the New Year eve.

Temple rituals in connection with the Makaravilakku season began with Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati Homom in the morning followed by Ashtabhishekom and Neyyabhishekom.

The police regulated the flow of pilgrims to the hillock by blocking them at Pampa at definite intervals on Saturday night. Pilgrims had to wait for hours together within the iron barricades, braving the chill in the forests.

Travancore Devaswom Board sources told The Hindu that the Sabarimala Devaswom had sufficient stock of Appam and Aravana, the most sought-after prasadom at Sabarimala, to meet its huge demand during the Makaravilakku festival. The temple administration has maintained a buffer stock of 19 lakh cans (250 ml each) of Aravana and two lakh packets of Appam. The TDB has made elaborate arrangements for the Makaravilakku festival to be held on January 14.

As many as 1400 civil police officers have been deployed at the Sannidhanam from Friday afternoon, said Sanjaykumar Garudin, Police Special Officer. Bomb Detection and Diffusal Squad and commandos have also been deployed.