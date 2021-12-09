Pilgrims can stay overnight at Pampa

PATHANAMTHITTA

TDB begins to restore rooms at the Sannidhanam

Taking into consideration the plight of devotees during the rain-induced stoppage of pilgrimage, the authorities have decided to permit overnight stay of pilgrims at Pampa.

The decision, taken during a high-level meeting convened by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Arjun Pandian, is being implemented in view of the recurring disruptions in pilgrimage due to the heavy rain that lashed the region. The pilgrims often get stranded at Pampa or Nilackal whenever it rains.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), meanwhile, has begun restoring the rooms at the Sannidhanam in anticipation of the government permitting the stay of pilgrims at the hilltop.

The meeting decided to augment the number of bus services between Pampa and Nilackal with a view to easing congestion when devotees returned in droves after darshan. It further directed all departments to pay special attention in ensuring the health and hygiene of permanent employees at the Sannidhanam.

In connection with granting permission for devotees to take a dip in the Pampa, the ADM inspected a stretch of the Pampa from the Arattukadavu VCB to the Triveni bridge. A report would be submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority and works on setting up primary security arrangements along the river ghats would begin soon, said the official.

The hill shrine has witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims, especially on weekends. Official sources said the income during the first three weeks of the season had already crossed ₹21 crore, the total revenue collected during the previous season.