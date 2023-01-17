Pilgrimage season at Sabarimala set to conclude

January 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Marking the end of a pilgrimage season that witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees to Sabarimala, the Guruthi ritual at the Malikappuram temple will be performed on January 19 night.

An official statement from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said devotees will be permitted entry to the hill temple only till 10 p.m. on January 19. After the Guruthi ritual, performed for propitiating the cohorts of Lord Ayyappa, no persons will be allowed to enter the Malikappuram. The ritual will be led by a member from the Kunnakkattu family from Ranni which has been conducting the puja for the past three generations.

Though the temple will be opened at 5 a.m. the next day, darsan will be allowed only for the representative of the Pandalam royal family, and the temple will be closed soon afterwards. This will be followed by the customary key handing-over ceremony in front of the 18 holy steps and a return journey of the sacred jewellery brought from the Pandalam palace, the statement said.

With just days left for the pilgrimage season to conclude, the Forest department has closed the traditional trekking path to the temple from Erumely, while the path from Vandiperiyar via Pullumedu will remain open till the final day of the season. As per estimates, 4.66 lakh pilgrims used the trekking path from Erumely, while about 50,000 passed through the Pullumedu route.

Meanwhile, the pilgrim footfall to Sabarimala recorded a considerable decline after the Makaravilakku festival and when compared to the previous weeks, majority of those visiting the temple now are from Kerala itself. The number of bookings for darsan on Tuesday, for instance, stood at just 66,736.

As per estimates, over 45 lakh pilgrims visited the temple during the ongoing season that began in November last year. The annual season had to be scaled back during the previous couple of years to ensure compliance with the pandemic protocols.