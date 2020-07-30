Pilgrim entry unlikely for Niraputhari too

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 July 2020 23:45 IST

Ritual at Sabarimala on August 9

For the first time in its history, Sabarimala is likely to witness the Niraputhari fete without pilgrim participation this year. This is in view of the restrictions on entry of pilgrims to the hillock in view of COVID-19.

Rajendra Prasad, Devaswom executive officer, said the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) decided to restrict the entry of people to Sabarimala as the head priests (Melsanthi) of the Ayyappa temple and the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple were not supposed to move out of the pilgrim centre during their one-year tenure there. TDB president N.Vasu said Sabarimala would remain inaccessible to pilgrims for some more time The Ayyappa temple will be opened at 5 p.m. on August 8 for the annual Niraputhari to be observed on August 9. Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu said the Niraputharipuja would be performed between 5.50 a.m. and 6.20 a.m. The TDB has grown paddy at its garden and it will be ready for harvest in the first week of August, Hareesh and Sunilkumar, assistant engineers in charge of the project, said.

Advertising

Advertising