PIL filed in Kerala HC against byelections

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Kerala High Court seeking to issue directions to the Election Commission of India not to proceed with the byelections for Chavara and Kuttanad Assembly constituencies as the elected members will get hardly four months time to officiate as MLAs.
The petition was moved by Varghese Perayil, the State president of the Voters Association of Kerala. The commission had announced that the byelections would be held in November 2020.
COVID curbs
If election is held as announced, the government and the contestants will have to spend substantial amounts. It will be difficult for the voters and the officers on election duty to participate in the process because of the COVID-19 restrictions, he submitted.
Majority of the voters, the State government, the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, and most political parties were of the view that the byelection was unnecessary at this stage, he submitted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath