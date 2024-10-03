GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pigs take the train route from south to pork-loving northeast

Pig farm owners in Tirunelveli and Nagercoil send the animals in wagons attached to passenger trains to States such as Meghalaya and Nagaland. They are accompanied by a caretaker who feeds the animals regularly. Passengers, however, complain of a putrid odour

Published - October 03, 2024 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
Pigs kept inside a wagon attached to a passenger train.

The rising demand for pork in the northeastern States has opened a new vista for Southern Railway to make some quick bucks by ferrying there farm-grown pigs from the southern part of the country. Passenger trains carrying wagons packed with live pigs have now become a familiar sight in Kerala with trains like Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express heading to the north-east with specially arranged wagons attached to them. 

Sources in Southern Railway confirmed to The Hindu the ferrying of live pigs packed in wagons to the northeastern States. Chiefly, pig farm owners in regions like Tirunelveli and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu send the shipment to Dimapur in Nagaland. The pigs will be transported to Nagaland along with their caretakers who will feed the animals at regular intervals, said the sources.

Demand-supply gap

The wagons used for transporting pigs are mainly brought from Erode or Salem in Tamil Nadu and attached to the passenger trains at Nagercoil. According to Dharmar Konar, a pig farm owner based in Tirunelveli, there is a clear demand-supply gap for pork in the northeastern States. “I started this business two years ago and have sent as many as 10 shipments to Nagaland during this period by rail and road. Each shipment by rail will carry around 14–15 tonne live pigs, with a pig weighing approximately around 150 kg,” said Mr. Konar.

By road too

Scores of trucks too have been transporting pigs to Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, etc., from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Though pork has a market in Kerala, supplying the meat to the northeast is more profitable, said Durga Prasad, a supplier from Tamil Nadu. The transportation cost is relatively higher by Railways than through road. But, the chance of the pigs dying on the way is more in road transportation, whereas the trip by Railways is much safer.

According to Biju Thurayilkunnu, a regular commuter of the Vivek Express and a State government employee, with Railway attaching the wagon carrying pigs to the front portion of the passenger train, a putrid odour hangs in the air in the trailing coaches. Railways should at least attach the wagons at the rear end of the trains, he said.

