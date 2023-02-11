Pi Thadoi: an ode to the dying nature

February 11, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thrissur

From his royal abode, Hiyang Hirel (a decorative boat ), remembers the forest to which he [enacted on the stage by a male actor] once belonged. He could not control his tears.

After his body was cut, the subterranean part laments as it searches for the other part. Like a disgruntled dog, the Uningthou tree, which now has become a Hiyang Hirel, howls back to the remaining roots under the earth. (People in Manipur believe that Hiyang Hirel, the boat with the head of a sangai deer, will bring protection from evil forces.)

A fable

This is a story elders used to tell in Manipur. When the mother tree tells the son not to grow bigger and taller, he does not listen. And the result, he was cut down to make a boat. The tree wants to grow in the forest. Not to remain a boat in the royal abode. The soul of the separated half prays: “Please take my spirit and redeem me as a tree.”

Pi Thadoi was staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala here on Friday night. It is an experimental play, motivated by the desire to protect the forest and environment, says Heisnam Tomba Singh, director of the play.

“The idea of the play developed during a series of small workshops we conducted among youngsters with the objective of creating awareness of the need to protest forests. There is a lot of scope to develop and expand it.”

“In Manipur, old trees have been disappearing and poppy plantations are replacing them. Human values like love and nurturing of the environment have been lost. Poppy gardens are prettier and more valuable than forests for them. The gradual disappearance of trees from our sacred groves is an example. Our people are under the grip of drugs,” Mr. Tomba Singh noted.

Produced by Kalakshetra Manipur, the play has been conceived in the form of a ritual performance with young performers. Established by Heisnam Kanhailal and his creative partner Heisnam Sabitri, Kalakshetra has a distinctive style of non-verbal performance. Pi Thadoi is its 40th production.

Young actors

“Our hope is in the young generation. We conduct theatre sessions in schools. We try to inculcate love for nature, trees and forest in them. I love to work with young people. So most of the players in Kalakshetra are students from schools and colleges. They are the hope for the future,” says Tomba Singh, son of Kalakshetra founder Kanhailal.

Kalakshetra is dedicated to performing plays that express realities of the oppressed. “We experiment with a sensitive and interactive process of the inner encounters between performers and the audience.”