ADVERTISEMENT

Phytotechnology meet at Calicut varsity from October 22

Published - October 19, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The three-day international conference is being jointly organised by the Botany department at the university and the International Phytotechnology Society

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international phytotechnology conference will be held on the Calicut University campus from Tuesday (October 22).

A release said on Saturday (October 18) that the theme of the conference was ‘Phytotechnology for sustainable environment and food safety’. Phytotechnology is a branch of science that uses plants to address environmental issues. The conference is being jointly organised by the Botany department at the university and the International Phytotechnology Society.

P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, will open the conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Around 200 delegates, including international scientists, will attend the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US