Phytotechnology meet at Calicut varsity from October 22

A three-day international phytotechnology conference will be held on the Calicut University campus from Tuesday (October 22).

A release said on Saturday (October 18) that the theme of the conference was ‘Phytotechnology for sustainable environment and food safety’. Phytotechnology is a branch of science that uses plants to address environmental issues. The conference is being jointly organised by the Botany department at the university and the International Phytotechnology Society.

P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, will open the conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Around 200 delegates, including international scientists, will attend the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.