Phytotechnology meet at Calicut varsity from October 22

The three-day international conference is being jointly organised by the Botany department at the university and the International Phytotechnology Society

Published - October 19, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international phytotechnology conference will be held on the Calicut University campus from Tuesday (October 22).

A release said on Saturday (October 18) that the theme of the conference was ‘Phytotechnology for sustainable environment and food safety’. Phytotechnology is a branch of science that uses plants to address environmental issues. The conference is being jointly organised by the Botany department at the university and the International Phytotechnology Society.

P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, will open the conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Around 200 delegates, including international scientists, will attend the conference.

