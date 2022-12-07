‘Physicians should have a kind heart along with competence’

December 07, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur

Physicians should have a kind heart and be empathetic to the concerns of patients along with competence in their work, eminent Palliative care physician and Padma Awardee M.R. Rajagopal has said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the 13th Foundation Day of the Kerala University of Health Sciences here on Wednesday. He stressed the need to include Palliative care in the curriculum of Medical Education.

“We need proper planning to implement palliative care services across the country. Kerala is a model for the country in palliative care,” he said. KUHS vice-chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal presided over the function.

Best teacher awards for the teachers in various institutions under the university were presented at the function.

Winners are:

Ayurveda: Dr. Jeena N.J, Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal.

Dental Sciences: Dr. Ambili. R., PMS. College of Dental Sciences & Research, Thiruvananthapuram.

Homeopathy: Dr. P. Abdul Hameed, Government Homeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode.

Medicine: Dr. P.S. John, Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences & Research centre, Thiruvalla.

Nursing: Dr. Premalatha T., Government Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Paramedical & Allied Health Sciences: Princy Mathew, Medical Trust Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochji.

Pharmaceutical Sciences: Dr. Linu Mohan P. , Al Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna.

