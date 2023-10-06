HamberMenu
Physical trainers to be appointed in all local bodies in State, Minister

October 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman lighting the lamp for the 13th Wayanad Revenue District School Sports Meet at the district stadium at Mundery in Wayanad on Friday.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman lighting the lamp for the 13th Wayanad Revenue District School Sports Meet at the district stadium at Mundery in Wayanad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman has said that the government is seriously considering appointing physical trainers in all local bodies in the State to enhance sportsmanship among students.

Speaking after inaugurating the 13th Wayanad Revenue Sistrict School Sports Meet at the district stadium at Munderi here on Friday, Mr. Abdurahiman said it was planned to appoint at least six trainers in each local body.

Financial assistance would be earmarked to each local body to set up micro-level sports activities from the next financial year, Mr. Abdurahiman said, adding that physical education activities would be strengthened in all schools. It is expected that all the activities would give a fillip to the sports sector in each district, Mr. Abdurahiman said

The government is executing infrastructure development activities for the sports sector worth ₹500 crore and all steps have been completed to instal synthetic tracks in all districts, the Minister said.

The new sports policy of the government helped to make a considerable boost in the sector, the Minister said.

T. Siddique MLA presided over the function.

While inaugurating an archery training centre here for girls under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao project of the Central government Mr. Abdurahiman said the infrastructure facilities at the archery academy at Pulpally would be improved soon.

The Minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of the government upper primary school at Chennalode and an open theatre of the government high school at Odappallam in the district. Mr. Abdurahiman also visited the indoor stadium here under construction.

