Physical survey to identify buildings, farms in buffer zone gets under way in Idukki

December 22, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a first, the Munnar Wildlife Division in the district has kickstarted a physical survey to identify residential areas, buildings and farmlands within the buffer zone area of reserve forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the physical survey started after a meeting at the Idukki collectorate on Monday in the presence of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine where it was decided to hold the field survey from December 22 to 24 in Idukki.

According to officials, a meeting was called in panchayats under the Munnar Wildlife Division on Tuesday to decide on commencing the field survey. Officials said that the survey was under progress at Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Marayoor, and Santhanpara panchayats under the division.

In Kanthalloor

Kanthalloor panchayat president K.A. Mohandas said that the field survey in the local body started on Wednesday. “A team comprising representatives of the panchayat, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, forest and revenue officials are visiting the homes in the buffer zone area and marking homes and other structures,” he said. “A total of 1,800 houses under the panchayat have been included within the Eco-Sensitive Zone. The field survey, carried out by three teams, has covered 250 homes and the process is slated to complete in another two days,’’ he added.

A meeting will be held on December 29 at the Idukki collectorate to assess the findings of the field survey.

Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said that the field survey had started in the panchayat. “Six teams have been deployed for the survey here, which has covered about 1,000 homes. As many as 1,500 houses have been included on the buffer zone list prepared through the satellite survey,’’ he said.

Idukki sanctuary

Sources said workshops on the buffer zone were completed in panchayats under the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary and the field survey would begin on Friday. “The field survey will begin in Arakkulam, Kanchiyar, Ayyappancoil, and Upputhara panchayats under the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday,” said an official.

According to officials, 21 villages from 14 panchayats in the district have been listed as protected areas through the satellite survey.

According to officials, a meeting would be held on December 29 at the Idukki collectorate to assess the findings of the field survey.

.