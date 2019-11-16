Physical education teachers stage protest demanding equal pay

Over 200 physical education teachers from different schools staged a protest here raising various demands on the inaugural day of Kerala State Athletic Championship, on Saturday.

The teachers have been protesting for the past six months, demanding equal salary, exclusion from special category and increasing posts in schools.

V. Vijayan, who is a State committee member of the Department of Physical Education and chairman of the Kannur District Samara Samithi, said the government had not fulfilled their long-pending demands. He said their primary demand was that physical education teachers should be given equal pay as that of high school teachers.

They were now considered under special category and were paid less than that of general category teachers, he said.

While a basic pay of over ₹25,740 was paid to physical education teachers in higher secondary schools, the general category teachers were paid ₹34,500, he said. “We want to be excluded from the special category and brought under the general category,” he said.

In the absence of physical education teachers in many upper primary schools and high schools, classes were taken by HSS teachers for which they were paid just ₹300 per month, said Mr. Vijayan. At present, there was only one teacher for 500 students, which should be changed to one teacher for 200 students, he said.

For the 5,600-odd public schools in the State, there were just over 1,900 teachers, he claimed, and added that equal importance should be given to sports and other subjects.