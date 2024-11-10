ADVERTISEMENT

Photo gallery offers glimpse into Ayurveda’s golden era

Published - November 10, 2024 08:44 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

AYUSH secretary Rajesh Kotecha after inaugurating a photo gallery at Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, on Saturday evening.

AYUSH Secretary and former Gujarat Ayurveda University Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated a photo gallery set up by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala as part of its Charitable Hospital’s centenary celebrations on Saturday evening.

The gallery showcases some invaluable photographs throwing light on the reformation that the Kerala society as well as Ayurveda underwent in the 20th century.

The gallery has several pictures highlighting the progress of Ayurveda in Kerala and the development of the traditional medical stream under the visionary P.K. Warrier.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier said the gallery would immensely benefit not only Ayurveda doctors and scholars, but also students of history. It would be a knowledge house for the common man, he said.

Apart from Dr. Varier, trustees K. Muraleedharan, P. Ramkumar, Sujit S. Varier. and K.R. Ajay, joint general managers U. Pradeep and P. Rajendran, head of materials Shailaja Madhavankutty, Charitable Hospital superintendent K. Lekah, medical advisor P. Balachandran, Ayurveda chief medical officer K.M. Madhu, and head of the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research Indira Balachandran were present.

