Photo gallery offers glimpse into Ayurveda’s golden era

AYUSH Secretary and former Gujarat Ayurveda University Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated a photo gallery set up by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala as part of its Charitable Hospital’s centenary celebrations on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gallery showcases some invaluable photographs throwing light on the reformation that the Kerala society as well as Ayurveda underwent in the 20th century.

The gallery has several pictures highlighting the progress of Ayurveda in Kerala and the development of the traditional medical stream under the visionary P.K. Warrier.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier said the gallery would immensely benefit not only Ayurveda doctors and scholars, but also students of history. It would be a knowledge house for the common man, he said.

Apart from Dr. Varier, trustees K. Muraleedharan, P. Ramkumar, Sujit S. Varier. and K.R. Ajay, joint general managers U. Pradeep and P. Rajendran, head of materials Shailaja Madhavankutty, Charitable Hospital superintendent K. Lekah, medical advisor P. Balachandran, Ayurveda chief medical officer K.M. Madhu, and head of the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research Indira Balachandran were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.