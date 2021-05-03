Photo finish for LDF in Thrissur

In a nail-biting finish, P. Balachandran of the LDF won in the Thrissur constituency with a slender margin of 946 votes.

The lead position was changing in each round in the constituency, where high profile candidates were in the fray.

Though UDF’s Padmaja Venugopal won a slender lead initially, she was soon pushed to third position when NDA’s Suresh Gopi managed to maintain a lead. Mr. Gopi even gave an impression of winning the seat for some time.

However, LDF’s P. Balachandran, who was trailing behind in the initial rounds of counting, gave a shudder to both the UDF and the NDA camp in the final lap to win, though with a small margin. In fact, even the LDF camp was not very optimistic about Thrissur, even during the last round of calculations.

It was predicted that the fight will be between UDF’s Padmaja Venugopal and NDA’S Suresh Gopi.

A silent fighter, fondly called as Balsi by his friends, has been a familiar face in the socio-cultural sector in the district.

“Thrissur, considered as a traditional bastion of the UDF has become a LDF stronghold now,” said the jubilant Balachandran.

Unexpected entry

Mr. Suresh Gopi’s unexpected entry to the election fray and his dramatic campaign style had actually created ripples in Thrissur. Mr. Gopi, who was reluctant to contest from Thrissur, later succumbed to the pressure from the central leadership.

Thrissur was one of the constituencies where the NDA pinned their hopes on.

Thrissur constituency, which stood firm with UDF’s Therambil Ramakrishnan for a quarter century, turned to the left in 2016.

Balachandran himself had tasted failure from Therambil Ramakrishnan in 2011.

In 2016

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar defeated UDF’s Padmaja Venugopal in the 2016 election by 6,987 votes.

Throughout the campaign, Mr. Sunil Kumar was with Balsi as his shadow.

“It is the response of the voters for the people-friendly policies implemented by the LDF in the last five years,” said V.S. Sunil Kumar.