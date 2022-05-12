Photo expo begins at Russian House

Commemorating the 77th anniversary of Soviet victory in Second World War

A photo expo is under way at Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Second World War.

A photo exhibition to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Second World War began at Russian House here on Thursday.

P. Anilkumar, head of the Department of Political Science, Panampilli Memorial Government College, Chalakudy, inaugurated the photo exhibition. More than 60 photographs highlighting different stages of the war and the Soviet victory have been exhibited. The exhibition will conclude on Sunday.

Fifty people, including Russians, writers, historians, members of the Indo-Russian Youth Club, and students, gathered along Svetoslav Roerich Road and displayed a 50-m St. George Ribbon in honour of the Russian soldiers who had fought the Nazis.

A seminar was also organised as part of the celebrations. Historian and former director of the State Institute of Languages V. Karthikeyan Nair, in his address, said many European countries would not have existed if the Soviet Union had not won the Second World War.

Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House, spoke.