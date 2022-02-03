Phones of Dileep to be sent to forensic lab

KOCHI

The six mobile phones which were reportedly used by actor Dileep and some of his relatives during the alleged period of hatching a conspiracy to harm some police officers, will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, without opening the handsets.

A trial court at Aluva issued the order in this regard on Thursday.

Incidentally, the prosecution had contended that the phones should be opened in the presence of the accused or their lawyers in the court itself before sending them for scientific examination. A lawyer representing the accused had produced the patterns for opening the locks of the phones at the court on Wednesday.

The prosecution insisted on opening the phones in the trial court itself to avoid any complaints of manipulation. However, the trial court on Thursday issued the orders for sending the phones and its patterns to the FSL, legal sources said.

The State police had earlier booked a case against Dileep, the eighth accused in the actor rape case, for allegedly conspiring to physically harm the investigation officers of the rape case. The case was booked following a revelation by a filmmaker.