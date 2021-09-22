Phone calls of inmates: notice to jail official

Thrissur

22 September 2021 19:48 IST

The Viyyur Central Jail Superintendent has been issued a showcause notice in connection with illegal phone calls by the inmates. The Jail DGP has asked Superintendent A.G. Suresh to give a reply in seven days. The notice was issued on a report of the DIG (North).

Phones and SIM cards were seized in a recent raid conducted by the DIG following allegations about frequent phone calls and drug abuse by inmates of the Viyyur jail. There were allegations that the inmates were getting support from the Superintendent for the illegal activities.

There are reports that Jail DIG M.K. Vinod Kumar has recommended action against Mr. Suresh in his report to Jail DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

The Jail Department had earlier demanded an investigation by the Crime Branch into the rampant drug abuse and phone calls by the jail inmates.

It has been found that criminals, including Kodi Suni, convicted in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, and Rasheed, involved in a murder at a flat in Thrissur, had made more than 1,000 calls from the phones seized from them.