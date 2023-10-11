Phoenix 2023 strives to perfect city airport’s aerodrome emergency plan

October 11, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted Phoenix 2023, the biennial scheduled full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) at the airport on Wednesday. This full-scale, simulated exercise is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and as per the specific recommendation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The two hour-long-exercise was a culmination of the 180 days long preparations and revolved around a pre-defined specific scenario that the airport decided and was executed accordingly. The exercise involved collaborative actions by various stakeholders involved with the airport operation and they responded as per the roles and responsibilities assigned to them. DGCA mandates airports to hold the exercise every second year, said a release from the airport.

The objective of the exercise is to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of the airport operator and stakeholders to deal with an actual emergency. The exercise also strove to strengthen and validate the process set up in the aerodrome emergency response plan. The exercise was a testimony of the role of airlines and evaluated whether procedures followed by stakeholders was benchmarked to industry standards in order to handle an emergency systematically. Experts from Kerala Police, Fire Force and hospitals actively participated in the exercise, said the release.

Domain experts from DDMA and the aviation sector, who donned the role of observers, recorded the reaction and response of various stakeholders to the created emergency scenario. The observers appreciated the airport for its initiative to plan different emergency scenarios for the exercise, which will give stakeholders confidence to tackle any situation.

The airport conducted the exercise keeping in mind the safety, security, and passenger well-being, by slotting it during a lean period in the airport operations. These statutory drills are in line as part of the continuous efforts by the airport to deal with emergency situations in real time basis, added the release.

