Philashoppe opens in capital city

Philatelists, those aspiring to become one, or anyone interested in philately collectibles can now head to Philashoppe, a special counter for philately products, at the Sasthamangalam post office.

Launched by the Thiruvananthapuram South postal division, Philashoppe has stamps, first-day covers, picture post cards, maxim cards, stamp stock books, and tools for stamp collection, and collectibles such as book marks, wall hangings, fridge magnets, jute bags, and even ‘Gangajal.’ Printing of ‘My Stamp’ and opening of philatelic deposit accounts will also be available through this counter.

The post office will also have on display a one-frame permanent exhibition.

The Philashoppe was inaugurated by B. Sandhya, ADGP