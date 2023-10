October 27, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV), Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications for its PhD programme in various domains of virology.

The institute is affiliated with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, for its academic programmes.

November 20 is the last date for applying. For more details, visit www.iav.kerala.gov.in.