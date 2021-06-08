PHC facilities to come up in all Central prisons

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued directions to establish facilities similar to those available at primary health centres (PHCs) in all Central prisons in the State.

The decision was made at a meeting held on Tuesday to review the arrangements for medical support for prison inmates.

While at least two doctors will be appointed in each Central prison, additional posts will be created if the need arose. Telemedicine facility will be implemented in all jails. In addition, separate treatment wings would be developed for prisoners in government medical colleges, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.K. Jose, Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan N. Khobragade, and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishi Raj Singh, also were present at the meeting.