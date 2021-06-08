Kerala

PHC facilities to come up in all Central prisons

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued directions to establish facilities similar to those available at primary health centres (PHCs) in all Central prisons in the State.

The decision was made at a meeting held on Tuesday to review the arrangements for medical support for prison inmates.

While at least two doctors will be appointed in each Central prison, additional posts will be created if the need arose. Telemedicine facility will be implemented in all jails. In addition, separate treatment wings would be developed for prisoners in government medical colleges, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.K. Jose, Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan N. Khobragade, and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishi Raj Singh, also were present at the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 8:08:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/phc-facilities-to-come-up-in-all-central-prisons/article34762815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY