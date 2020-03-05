Phase III of Life Mission soon

The third phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (Life) Mission, a housing project of the State government, is all set to kick-start in the district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a housing complex at Paravoor here at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. The third phase of the Life Mission is aimed at providing houses to those who have neither a home nor land.

P.P. Udaya Simhan, district coordinator, Life Mission, said they had drawn a list of 7,400 eligible beneficiaries of the total 19,000 who had applied for inclusion in the third phase.

Earlier, the State government had accorded administrative sanction for construction of four apartment complexes in different parts of the district in the third phase of the project. Apart from Paravoor, housing complexes will be constructed at Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannancherry.

Mr. Udaya Simhan said the housing complex at Paravoor would be constructed on 2.15 acres of land for 156 families. The land has been provided by the Alappuzha municipality.

At a cost of ₹35 crore

“The complex with two seven-storey blocks will be constructed at a cost of around ₹35 crore. The 500-sq.ft. units will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, hall, among other facilities,” he said. Besides, a hi-tech anganwadi, drinking water facility, waste treatment system and park would be set up.

The complex at Thazhakara would be constructed on revenue land, which could accommodate 140 families. The flats in Pallipad and Mannanchery would be constructed on the land provided by the respective panchayats. Each flat could house 44 families. Apart from these, houses will be constructed under cluster/housing complex schemes in other parts of the district.

The Life Mission has taken up the construction of 19,309 houses in the first two phases. Of the total houses, 15,884 have been completed so far.

Officials said that the rest of the houses would be completed before the end of March.

1,618 houses

In municipalities, the highest number of 1,618 houses were completed in Alappuzha. Among grama panchayats, Mannancherry remains on top with construction of 415 houses.

In the first phase of the Life Mission, the government had undertaken the construction of incomplete houses under various schemes, whereas in the second phase, it provided homes to landholding homeless.