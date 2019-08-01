Phase III of LIFE Mission soon

As the first two phases of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission is nearing completion in the district, the authorities have set in motion various processes for implementing the next phase.

As per a recent assessment, there are 19,365 landless and homeless persons in the district.

Officials said here on Thursday that the process of document verification would begin soon. “We have already identified persons without land and home in 76 local bodies in the district. We will soon begin verifying the eligibility of the identified persons. A meeting chaired by the district panchayat president earlier this week reviewed the progress of the project and decided to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the next phase,” said an official.

As part of the third phase of the project, four apartment complexes will be constructed at Paravoor, Thazhakara, Pallipad, and Mannanchery grama panchayats. The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction of the complexes.

44 families each

Officials said the housing complex at Paravoor would be constructed on 2.15 acres, for 170 families. The flat at Thazhakara would be constructed on revenue land, which could accommodate 140 families. The housing complexes at Pallipad and Mannanchery would be constructed on the land provided by the respective panchayats. Each flat could house 44 families.

So far, more than 6,000 houses of the total 11,666 have been completed in the first two phases of the project. Rest of the houses are at different stages of construction.

Officials said houses were being constructed under the aegis of the respective grama panchayats.