Phase II of Collector’s Super 100 programme launched

District Collector Anu Kumari on Friday launched the second phase of Collector’s Super 100, a programme for fostering STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education among girls in tribal and coastal areas.

Initiated by the district administration along with Kanal Innovations charitable trust, the programme empowers girl students from marginalised sections by introducing STEM education to them and enhancing their skills and nurturing their interest in these subjects so as to equip them to succeed in them.

In the first phase, 100 girl students from classes IX to XII from the tribal and coastal communities who would have less opportunities to pursue STEM education and forge a career in these fields were selected. Of the 27 who cleared Class XII, 16 appeared for NEET and nine qualified. Of them, six are repeating the test to improve their ranking. Some others are pursuing higher education in STEM. Some Class X students also shifted to other districts after the SSLC examinations.

43 new selections

For the second phase, 43 new girl students from Class IX and XI have been included in the programme, to replace those who have moved out. The selection was done by by inviting applications, followed by an entrance examination in which 500 students appeared. Of them, 100 were selected for an interview, based on which 43 were selected for the programme.

Initially, the focus is on addressing the students’ learning gaps and then bringing them up to speed with the syllabus. Along with it, skill training and that in communication, writing, and computer skills are conducted for them. Workshop in life skills and counselling are held so as to help them overcome the struggles that disrupted their educational achievements. Through institutional visits, interactive sessions, and hands-on training workshops, they are able to showcase their skills and interpret the knowledge they have acquired, thus experiencing an education that is more comprehensive. The idea is for the students to take up subjects that can allow them to secure jobs in STEM fields.

Besides the District Collector, Assistant Collector Sakshi Mohan was present. Geromic George, Director, Backward Classes Development department, who was the District Collector when phase one of the Collector’s Super 100 was launched spoke on the occasion. Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is the CSR sponsor for the Collector’s Super 100.