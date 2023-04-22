Phase I of programme to alleviate extreme poverty completed

April 22, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday declare the completion of the initial phase of the State government’s programme to alleviate extreme poverty. Micro plans have been formulated for all the 64,006 families identified as extremely poor and all the documents have been ensured for these families to draw their rightful benefits. Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh will preside over the function to be held at the Pathanamthitta district stadium at 3.30 p.m.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will distribute the ration cards for the families, while Health Minister Veena George will distribute health insurance cards and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will distribute job cards. The decision to identify the extremely poor families in the State and carry out focussed measures to improve their situation was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Four parameters

Following ground-level surveys, 64,006 families, consisting of 1,03,099 individuals were identified. The extremely poor were identified based on four parameters — food, health, income, and housing. Local bodies prepared micro plans for each of the families to identify their immediate as well as long-time needs. A total of 77,555 immediate projects, 36,269 short-term projects and 1.54 lakh long-term projects were formulated by the local bodies for these families.

One of the immediate plans was the ‘Avakasham Athivegam’ project to provide the families necessary documents. Through this, 2,553 families have been provided ration cards, 3,125 individuals got Aadhar cards, 887 persons got social security pensions, 1,281 individuals got health insurance, 1,174 got MGNREGS job cards and 193 persons got identity cards for the differently abled. Steps have also been taken to construct houses for 11,340 families under the LIFE project.

Medical treatment has been provided to 22,054 persons until now. Food kits and cooked food, for those who are unable to cook, are also being provided.