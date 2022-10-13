Phase-I of Pazhassi-Padiyur ecotourism hub project to be launched on October 17

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 13, 2022 18:54 IST

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the first phase of the Pazhassi-Padiyur ecotourism hub project on October 17 at Padiyur.

The project envisages utilising the potential of the Pazhassi water reservoir storage areas, which include Padiyur, Kuyilur, Nidiyodi and Poovam regions. The project will come up on 68 acres of grassy area. The government has allocated ₹5.66 crore for the first phase.

The project estimate was prepared by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation under the Irrigation department. An agreement was reached at a meeting of Ministers of Tourism and Water Resources on allotting land for the project, which was initiated by K.K. Shylaja, MLA . A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two departments will also be signed soon. The first phase will be completed in one-and-a-half years.

The project aims at raising the tourism potential of the Pazhassi reservoir areas to global standards. Botanical garden, parks, bridges across canals in the project area, and boat service are envisaged under the project which will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, the road from Padiyur town to the project area will be upgraded.

The government has sanctioned ₹1.35 crore for the development of a 1-km road. As soon as the first phase is completed, estimate for the second phase will be submitted to the Tourism department.

Surrounded by water, the Pazhassi project will be implemented by conserving green areas and utilising areas where water does not enter to develop children’s parks and medicinal gardens.

Interlinking of Pazhassi dam, park in the project area, Akamthuruth island, Perumbaram Mahatma Gandhi Park and Vallyad Sanjeevani Eco Park has also been envisaged under the project.

