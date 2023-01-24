Phase 2 of anti-drugs campaign ends tomorrow

January 24, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The second phase of the State government’s anti-drug campaign will end with the ‘Lahariyilla Theruvu’ programme on Thursday, Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh has said.

The State government had earlier organised a football “goal challenge” to fight drugs as part of ‘No to drugs’ campaign. As many as 2,01,40,526 goals were scored as part of the challenge, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 16.

The goal challenge was held in schools, colleges, government offices, and public places with the support of the Excise, Sports, Local Self-government, and Education departments, Kudumbashree, youth organisations, and the Kerala State Sports Council.

Mr. Rajesh said the challenge, launched against the backdrop of the football World Cup, was able to achieve good progress against drugs. He appealed to the people to come forward to make the ‘Lahariyilla Theruvu’ programme to be held at district centres on Thursday a success.

The maximum goals scored as part of the goal challenge was in Malappuram district – 28,30,063. Goals scored in Kozhikode came to 23,88,851 and in Thiruvananthapuram to 20,22,595.

The second phase of the anti-drugs campaign began on November 14. The first phase got under way on October 6 and ended on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, with an anti-drugs human chain.