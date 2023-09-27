Pharmacist vacancy

September 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

District Homeo Hospital will be appointing a pharmacist on contract basis for its Thyroid Clinic. Those coming in the age group of 18-45 years can apply and the qualification required is government-recognised NCP/CCP course. Those with two years of working experience in government dispensaries will be given priority. Interested candidates can attend an interview at the district panchayat on September 29 at 4 p.m. with the biodata and certificates. For more details, contact 04742791520.

