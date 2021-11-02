PG seats sanctioned for Manjeri MCH

The National Medical Commission had sanctioned two seats for MS (Ophthalmology) at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital, Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

She said postgraduate courses in ENT would begin this year at the Manjeri MCH. The government was trying to expedite the final approval for the MS (Ophthalmology) course. Though MBBS courses have been taught at the Manjeri MCH since 2013, this is the first time that PG courses are being sanctioned for the institution.