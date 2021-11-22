PG Reference Library inaugurated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It has a collection of over 17,000 books

Researchers will be given access to the well-stocked, personal library of P. Govinda Pillai, the Marxist scholar and CPI(M) veteran who passed away in 2012.

The personal collection of PG—as he was popularly known—maintained at his Perunthanni residence here boasts over 17,000 books.

CPI(M) Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan formally inaugurated the PG Reference Library at the Mulackal House, Perunthanni. Monday, November 22, marked the ninth death anniversary of P. Govinda Pillai.

The PG Samskrithi Kendram that functions under the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district committee suggested the idea of the reference library and his family had handed over the collection to it.

The Samskrithi Kendram officials said that although the formal inauguration was held on Monday, the date of opening the reference library to the public would be announced in due course.

Mr. Balakrishnan said on Monday that developing Kerala as a ‘knowledge society’ was an important priority for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. The path shown by P. Govinda Pillai would help the State to achieve this target, he said.

CPI(M) district secretary and PG Samskrithi Kendram executive director Anavoor Nagappan presided. PG’s son and senior journalist M. G. Radhakrishnan, daughter R. Parvathi Devi (PSC member), son-in-law and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Kadakampally Surendran MLA, former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, Navakeralam Mission-2 coordinator T.N. Seema, and PG Samskrithi Kendram secretary K. C. Vikaraman were present.