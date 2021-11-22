Kerala

PG Reference Library inaugurated

Researchers will be given access to the well-stocked, personal library of P. Govinda Pillai, the Marxist scholar and CPI(M) veteran who passed away in 2012.

The personal collection of PG—as he was popularly known—maintained at his Perunthanni residence here boasts over 17,000 books.

CPI(M) Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan formally inaugurated the PG Reference Library at the Mulackal House, Perunthanni. Monday, November 22, marked the ninth death anniversary of P. Govinda Pillai.

The PG Samskrithi Kendram that functions under the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district committee suggested the idea of the reference library and his family had handed over the collection to it.

The Samskrithi Kendram officials said that although the formal inauguration was held on Monday, the date of opening the reference library to the public would be announced in due course.

Mr. Balakrishnan said on Monday that developing Kerala as a ‘knowledge society’ was an important priority for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. The path shown by P. Govinda Pillai would help the State to achieve this target, he said.

CPI(M) district secretary and PG Samskrithi Kendram executive director Anavoor Nagappan presided. PG’s son and senior journalist M. G. Radhakrishnan, daughter R. Parvathi Devi (PSC member), son-in-law and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Kadakampally Surendran MLA, former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, Navakeralam Mission-2 coordinator T.N. Seema, and PG Samskrithi Kendram secretary K. C. Vikaraman were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 9:04:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pg-reference-library-inaugurated/article37631179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY