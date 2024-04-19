PG medicos strike affects functioning of Alappuzha MCH

April 19, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The strike by postgraduate medicos in protest against the delay in the disbursement of stipends affected the functioning of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, till Friday afternoon.

Medicos under the aegis of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA) TDMC Alappuzha Unit went on strike from 8 a.m. after all the first-year resident doctors and most second-year residents did not receive their stipends. They boycotted all hospital services, including emergency services.

The strike ended after authorities held discussions with the protesting medicos and started disbursing stipends. KMPGA TDMC Alappuzha Unit office-bearers said that medicos had joined duty around 1 p.m.

They, however, said that residents would go on strike if stipends were not credited by the 8th day of every month from May onwards.

