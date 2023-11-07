PG medicos, house surgeons go on stir today

November 07, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Patient care services and day-to-day functioning of all government medical college hospitals across the State will be totally disrupted on Wednesday as postgraduate medical students (resident doctors) go on a total 24-hour strike, boycotting all hospital duties including emergency services.

House surgeons have decided to join in the strike, which would essentially mean that all hospital services -- outpatient clinics, inpatient services, casualty medical services, theatre services and labour rooms -- are likely to be hit hard.

“There is acute faculty shortage in all MCHs because the government has been focussing on increasing bed strength, while ignoring the requirement of a proportionate increase in faculty strength. Without the medicos, it will not be possible to manage the huge OP and IP patient load. Many specialties have to manage patient numbers in the range of 400/500 on each OP day. Authorities have been turning a blind eye to all demands that tertiary teaching hospitals are not overloaded with such huge OP numbers,” according to doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH

Medicos are demanding a hike in stipend and a slash in the course fee, which has been going up every year for the past few years. Though the issue had been brought up before the government, it has only been giving promises, medicos say.

Sept. 29 token stir

Though they had gone on a token strike on September 29, raising these demands and drawing attention to the acute shortage of hostel facilities, senior residency issues and issues of hospital security, the government has not shown any interest in resolving their issues, the Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association (KMPGA) says.

PG medicos, who are the main workforce in the MCHs, have been complaining for long that their long duty hours and continuous shifts are affecting their personal life, studies as well as mental health. They have been demanding a hike in stipend, to match their workload and to support their families. Many PG medicos have to live just on their stipend and meet their educational expenses also, which has also been going through the roof, according to the KMPGA .

Medicos are also demanding that the senior residency seats be increased and that the PG students be given senior residency posting in the same institution that they are doing their course.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association too has pledged its support to the medicos, whose demands are only fair, it said in a statement here.