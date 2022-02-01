PG medical allotment list published

Allotment based on ranks in State merit list, online options

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Monday published the list of the first phase of centralised allotment to PG medical courses in government medical colleges, Regional Cancer Centre and private self-financing medical colleges. The list has been published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The allotment is based on the ranks in the Kerala State merit list published by the CEE and the online options filed by the candidates between January 19 and 30. The allotment to service quota seats is not included in the current phase, according to an official release. Candidates who have claimed SC/ST reservation and whose caste status is under scrutiny by the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies have been provisionally considered for allotment. Such allotments and admissions shall be provisional and are subject to final verification of caste status.