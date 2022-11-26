PG doctors on strike in Thiruvananthapuram

November 26, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Postgraduate medicos and house surgeons in Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday staged a 12-hour strike to protest against the alleged indifference of police in arresting the accused in the assault on a PG resident doctor on Wednesday while she was on duty at the Neurosurgery ICU.

They threatened to intensify the strike if the accused was not arrested and better security was not provided for healthcare workers inside hospitals.

The medicos boycotted the out-patient (OP) and in-patient services, and marched to the Principal’s office. They also took out a protest march to the medical college police station. Over 800 medicos participated in the protests.

While OP clinics suffered due to the strike, the medicos did not allow emergency, labour room and ICU services to be disrupted.

Medicos in other medical colleges will organise protests in their respective institutions on Saturday, demanding that hospitals be made safe zones for healthcare workers

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the PG resident doctor on duty in the Neurosurgery ICU informed the family about the death of a patient. The patient, who had been ailing with brain tumour, had come to the MCH for treatment two weeks ago. The patient’s husband, upon hearing the news, turned violent and kicked the doctor on her lower abdomen, following which she had to be hospitalised.

The medical college police had charged a case against one Senthilkumar of Kollam in connection with the incident.

No arrest made

The medicos pointed out that apart from charging a case of assault, the police had made no attempts to arrest the accused even after two days.

They maintained that the incident was not an isolated one and that across the State, attacks on healthcare workers were on the rise, especially in government hospitals.

Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) demanded that the government take immediate steps to enhance security in hospitals.

Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association also participated in the protests, in solidarity with the medicos.

KPMGA contacted the Health Minister and the District Police Chief, following which they were given the assurance that the culprit would be brought to book.