PG doctors at MCH to strike work today

November 24, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Postgraduate medicos in Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, are striking work from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Friday to protest against the assault on one of their women colleagues in the Neurosurgery department by a relative of a patient.

The strike will not affect emergency services, ICUs or labour room duties. However, both outpatient and inpatient divisions could feel the pinch as PG doctors stay away from work.

Doctor hospitalised

The incident occurred two days ago, when the postgraduate resident doctor on duty informed the family about the death of a patient in the ICU. The patient, who had brain tumour, had come to the MCH for treatment two weeks ago. The patient’s husband kicked the doctor on her lower abdomen, following which she has been hospitalised.

The medical college police have charged a case against one Senthilkumar of Kollam in connection with the incident.

IMA’s support

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), extending their total support for the strike by the PG medicos, has demanded that the government take stringent action and take forward legal measures in the incident.

The IMA demanded that apart from the strict implementation of the Hospital Protection Act, closed circuit television cameras be installed everywhere in hospitals and that notice boards clearly explaining the legal implications of unruly behaviour or assault be displayed in hospitals.