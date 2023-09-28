PG doctors to strike work today

September 28, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Medical postgraduate students in Kerala, under the banner of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association (KMPGA), are striking work for 24 hours on September 29 in protest against the government’s alleged neglect of the long-standing issues raised by medicos, including that of stipend hike.

The PG medicos will stay away from duties for 24 hours from 8 a.m., the KMPGA said in a statement here on Thursday. Emergency services, ICU care and labour rooms have been exempted from the strike.

The KMPGA will also stage a dharna in front of the OP block of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KMPGA said that they were going on a day’s strike in protest against the government’s neglect of their issues like stipend hike (stipends have remained the same since the past four years), inadequate hostel facilities for PG doctors, and poor doctor-patient ratio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.