PG diploma at IIMC

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has invited applications for its one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Malayalam Journalism at its southern regional campus at Kottayam. The applicants can be graduates in any discipline or awaiting results. The age limit for applicants is 25 years for general category, 30 for SC/ST and 28 for OBC category. The entrance test will be held at the IIMC Campus in Delhi as well as the regional campus at Pampady in Kottayam district from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31. The filled-in application forms should reach the IIMC office in Delhi on or before July 10. For details and application form, visit www.iimc.gov.in, a press release said.