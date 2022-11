PG award for N. Ram

November 16, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

N. Ram, director, The Hindu Publishing Group, has been selected for the award instituted by the PG Samskrithi Kendram to perpetuate the memory of Marxist ideologue P .Govinda Pillai. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹3.5 lakh, a citation and plaque. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will give away the award at a function to be held here on November 22. The jury included M.A. Baby, Thomas Jacob, R. Parvathy Devi, and Venkatesh Ramakrishnan. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

