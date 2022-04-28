PG admissions at Kerala University
Kerala University (KU) has commenced the admission process for various postgraduate programmes, including MA, MSc, MCom, MEd. MTech and LLM programmes, conducted by its teaching departments.
The entrance test for admission to the courses will be held on May 30. The deadline for submitting application forms through the website <admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in/css2022> is May 11. For further details, contact 0471-2308328.
