PFI’s secret wing in Kerala drew up ‘hit list’ of prominent leaders of particular community: alleges NIA

December 20, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Banned front granted permission to kill selected victims to ‘send a message of terror’, claims the agency

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stated that the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) had a secret wing of “reporters” in Kerala to prepare a list of targets of the leaders of a particular community.

The agency made the claim in a report filed before the NIA Special Court here in the case filed against 14 PFI activists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in September. Based on a request by the NIA, the court extended the judicial custody of the accused up to 180 days.

The report said that some of the victims of the murders carried out by the PFI had no association or any previous engagement with the organisation. They were randomly selected by the leadership, and permission was granted to kill them in order to “send a message of terror” to society, it alleged.

Investigations revealed the suspicious fund transactions of the officer-bearers and cadres of the PFI, which has been used for unlawful activities. It was also found that some of the PFI leaders/cadres propagated the ideology of the proscribed Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and had joined such organisations. Some incriminating documents seized during the search clearly pointed towards the pre-planned unlawful activities, it said.

The NIA sought additional time for completing the investigation in view of several factors, including the number of accused involved, funding for unlawful activities and the deep-rooted conspiracy involved in the case.

