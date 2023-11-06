PFI plea against UAPA tribunal's order confirming Centre's ban dismissed by Supreme Court

November 06, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on November 6, 2023 dismissed the plea of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the Central government.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi said it would be appropriate for the PFI to first approach the High Court against the tribunal’s order.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the PFI, agreed with the court’s view that the organisation should have first approached the High Court and then come to the top court.

The Bench then dismissed the plea but granted the PFI opportunity to approach the High Court.

In its petition, the PFI has challenged the March 21, 2023 order of the UAPA tribunal by which it had confirmed the September 27, 2022 decision of the Centre.

The Centre had banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

