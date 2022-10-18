PFI’s former leaders arrested under UAPA

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 18, 2022 20:42 IST

The Chavakkad police on Tuesday arrested three former leaders of the now-banned Popular Front of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrested are Shajahan, 37, Ibrahim, 49, and Shefid, 39 of Anchangadi, Chavakkad. They have been arrested for taking out protest rallies soon after the ban on the PFI. They were PFI leaders at the Kadappuram and Chavakkad areas.

The incident happened on September 28. According to the police, the three leaders led a rally from the Kadappuram grama panchayat office to Anchangadi Junction in protest against the ban on the PFI.

