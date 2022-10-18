Kerala

PFI’s former leaders arrested under UAPA

The Chavakkad police on Tuesday arrested three former leaders of the now-banned Popular Front of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrested are Shajahan, 37, Ibrahim, 49, and Shefid, 39 of Anchangadi, Chavakkad. They have been arrested for taking out protest rallies soon after the ban on the PFI. They were PFI leaders at the Kadappuram and Chavakkad areas.

The incident happened on September 28. According to the police, the three leaders led a rally from the Kadappuram grama panchayat office to Anchangadi Junction in protest against the ban on the PFI.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 8:45:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pfis-former-leaders-arrested-under-uapa/article66027475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY