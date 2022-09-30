PFI offices closed in Kannur and Kasaragod

Following the Central government order to ban Popular Front of India, offices were closed and sealed in Kannur and Kasaragod district .

While four office in Kannur, two offices in Kasaragod has been closed and sealed by the police.

The District Collector S Chandrasekar in exercise of powers under section 8(2) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act authorised the Kannur District Police Chief to seal the offices in Kannur. As per this, the police sealed the two PFI office at Anayidukk road at Thana in Kannur town, one at Pamburuthi road in Narath grampanchayat under the Mayyil police station limits and one at OV Road in Thalassery.

Likewise, in Kasaragod, the police and National Investigation Team officer sealed two PFI offices. The office in at Nayanarmula in Perumbala road and Chandragiri Charitable Society, which is run by Popular Front activists, has been sealed. The office at Perumbala road was closed by the police in the presence of NIA officer Sajeev.