PFI offices sealed in Kannur and Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
September 30, 2022 21:47 IST

Following the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), offices of the outfit were closed and sealed in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

While four offices in Kannur were closed, two were sealed in Kasaragod.

District Collector S. Chandrasekar in exercise of powers under Section 8(2) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act authorised the Kannur District Police Chief to seal the offices. Accordingly, the police sealed two PFI offices on Anayidukk Road at Thana in Kannur town, one on Pamburuthi Road in Narath grama panchayat under the Mayyil police station limits, and another on OV Road in Thalassery.

In Kasaragod, the PFI office at Nayanarmula on Perumbala Road and Chandragiri Charitable Society was sealed. The office on Perumbala Road was closed down by the police in the presence of NIA officer Sajeev.

